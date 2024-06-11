Germany and partners to deliver 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

32 missiles delivered, 68 more to come in weeks

Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA)

Germany, in collaboration with its partners, will provide Ukraine with 100 additional Patriot missiles to strengthen the country's air defense, with Berlin and other partners committing to delivering this military aid shortly, as announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following his visit to Odesa in late May, Pistorius reiterated the importance of air defense for Ukraine.

He announced that Ukraine would receive 100 additional guided missiles for the Patriot systems. This military assistance is part of a German initiative, in which Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway are also participating.

"32 of these missiles have already been delivered in recent days, and the remaining 68 will be handed over in the coming weeks," the German defense minister said.

These weapons will soon help Ukraine protect its infrastructure and save lives, he stressed.

In addition, Pistorius mentioned that Germany will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, parts for artillery ammunition, and equipment to protect against drones.

