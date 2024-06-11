Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects positive outcome on additional Patriot systems

The Ukrainian leader said he would not specify which allies he was negotiating with to strengthen the country's air defenses

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine is expecting decisions from its allies soon on the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems, specifically two to three Patriots, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

When asked if new decisions from partners regarding additional air defense systems for Ukraine could be expected, Zelenskyy responded that the Ukrainian side is working with the U.S. and "some other European partners" on this matter.

Zelenskyy noted that he does not want to disclose which European allies are involved in these negotiations at this time.

However, he mentioned that Ukraine is currently awaiting confirmation from these countries regarding additional systems.

"We expect a positive result soon regarding two or three systems," the Ukrainian president said.

Read also: German Chancellor Scholz vows third Patriot system for Ukraine in near future