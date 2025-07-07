The German government has approached European partners in search of weapons for Ukraine

Johann Wadhul (Photo: UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / EPA)

Germany has made one of the largest contributions to the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during a meeting with his German counterpart , Annalena Baerbock .

Lipavský thanked Vadefuul for his active participation in the Czech initiative, noting that Germany's contribution is one of the largest among all participating countries.

In response, Wadhul informed that Germany has invested over one billion euros in the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

The German diplomat highly appreciated this initiative and noted that the German government is appealing to European partners to find the necessary weapons, especially for air defense, in their stockpiles for Ukraine.