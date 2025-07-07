Germany has invested over a billion euros in the Czech initiative, which is one of the largest contributions
Germany has made one of the largest contributions to the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during a meeting with his German counterpart , Annalena Baerbock .
Lipavský thanked Vadefuul for his active participation in the Czech initiative, noting that Germany's contribution is one of the largest among all participating countries.
In response, Wadhul informed that Germany has invested over one billion euros in the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.
The German diplomat highly appreciated this initiative and noted that the German government is appealing to European partners to find the necessary weapons, especially for air defense, in their stockpiles for Ukraine.
- About 20 countries have joined the Czech initiative financially, including Germany, Canada, Great Britain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and others.
- In 2025, Ukraine could receive 1.8 million rounds of ammunition through the Czech initiative to purchase shells worldwide, Zelenskyy said .
- Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský stated that his country is ready to continue the program of supplying heavy ammunition to Ukraine until 2026, provided that political support remains. This year's parliamentary elections could bring to power in the Czech Republic an opponent of military aid to Ukraine.