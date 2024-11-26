Germany to deliver two IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by year-end

Germany continues its military support to Ukraine and will hand over additional air defense systems by the end of the year

IRIS-T. (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces)

Germany will deliver two IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024, head of the Ukraine Unit at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding announced during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, European Pravda reports.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The systems—an IRIS-T SLM (medium-range) and an IRIS-T SLS (short-range)—are set to arrive in Ukraine within the coming weeks, with delivery expected before Christmas, Freuding stated.

Germany has already supplied Ukraine with artillery howitzers, tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and launched a program for strike drones.

Freuding affirmed that Germany’s military support will continue into 2024, regardless of domestic political developments, such as federal elections.

On September 23, 2024, the Netherlands committed three launchers for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On October 19, Germany and Ukraine agreed to immediately strengthen air defenses, a project involving Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

On October 29, Norway and allies allocated €120 million for another Patriot system from Romania for Ukraine.