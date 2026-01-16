Germany to provide new winter and energy support to Ukraine

Sybiha announces additional package from Germany worth tens of millions of euros

Blackout in Kyiv (Illustrative photo: MAXYM MARYSENKO / EPA)

Germany allocates new winter and energy support for Ukraine, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

It is an additional package worth 60 million euros, which was announced by the German Foreign Minister on January 16 Johann Wadephul.

"This aid will help keep our people warm and safe by strengthening heating and heating systems, with a special focus on the frontline regions," said Sybiha.

The day before, he said that Ukraine was convening Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes on its power grid.