Germany to provide new winter and energy support to Ukraine
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Germany allocates new winter and energy support for Ukraine, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
It is an additional package worth 60 million euros, which was announced by the German Foreign Minister on January 16 Johann Wadephul.
"This aid will help keep our people warm and safe by strengthening heating and heating systems, with a special focus on the frontline regions," said Sybiha.
The day before, he said that Ukraine was convening Energy Ramstein after Russian strikes on its power grid.
- President Zelenskyy said that the electricity deficit in Ukraine as of January 15 was 7 GW. This is almost all the power nuclear power plants on the government-controlled territory.
- Meanwhile, the UK will provide Ukraine with an additional 20 million pounds for repairs of vital energy infrastructure.
Comments (0)