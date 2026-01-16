UK to allocate $26.7 million to Ukraine to support energy system

Power outage in Kyiv after Russian strikes in December 2025 (Photo: EPA/Serhii Dolzhenko)

On January 16, the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional 20 million pounds ($26.7 million) to repair vital energy infrastructure. The decision comes as Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector intensify, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency. About this reported on the British government's website.

The British government emphasized that the new support will help meet the urgent needs of millions of Ukrainians who have been left without electricity and heat due to Russia's ongoing attacks. The funds will provide critical support to repair, restore and protect energy supplies across the country.

"Our support for Ukraine, which continues to resist the barbaric war Putinis unwavering. Assistance to the energy sector will help keep light and heat in homes when vulnerable people need it most," the Foreign Minister emphasized Yvette Cooper.

The additional support brings the total amount of British aid to Ukraine's energy sector to more than 470 million pounds (about $618.7 million), the statement said.