Germany transfers another IRIS-T air defense system, other weapons to Ukraine: full list

The German government is handing Ukraine a new package of military aid, which includes, in particular, the IRIS-T air defense system, according to the website of the German Ministry of Defense.

The full list of military aid was supplemented by:

→ one IRIS-T SLS air defense system (three delivered in total, nine remaining);

→ 14,000 155 mm rounds (180,000 in total);

→ 10 surface drones (50 in total);

→ 26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones (288 in total);

→ material for explosive ordnance disposal;

→ six engineer excavators;

→ one armoured recovery vehicle Bergepanzer 2 with spare parts (22 in total);

→ 55,000 first-aid kits (655,000 in total);

→ 700 MK 556 assault rifles (3125 in total);

→ 10 HLR 338 sniper rifles (250 in total);

→ 50 CR 308 rifles (total 531).

The German Finance Ministry does not plan to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budget savings, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung claims. Ukraine will receive aid in the amounts previously approved, but additional applications from the German Ministry of Defense will not be approved.

In 2024, military aid to Ukraine from Germany should amount to 8 billion euros and is already planned in advance. The limit will be reduced to 4 billion euros in 2025, to 3 billion euros in 2026, and to 500 million euros in 2027 and 2028.