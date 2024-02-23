European Commission President: We support Polish farmers and need to relieve border with Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen states support for increasing Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea

Donald Tusk and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA/Leszek Szymanski)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared her support for Polish farmers and the necessity of relieving Poland's border.

The European Union is "impressed" by Poland's efforts to restore the rule of law, according to her.

A decision on the allocation of up to 137 million euros from EU funds to Poland will be made by the European Commission next week, she said.

"Europe supports Polish farmers. We also support the increase of Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea, towards the world, to relieve your land border," the official stated.

