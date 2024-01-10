UK foreign secretary vows Britain prepared to back Ukraine's defense for years

Russia's war against Ukraine is a challenge for the whole generation, and therefore Kyiv's partners should increase production of weapons – Cameron

David Cameron (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

London is ready to support Ukraine for years, and the allies should maintain unity in helping, the British Minister of Foreign Affairs David Cameron said during a debate in the House of Commons, which was broadcast by the Sky News channel.

Britain is ready to help Ukraine through 2024, 2025 and 2026, as this is the challenge of the entire generation, he stated.

"I don't want to get into numbers on shells and all the rest of it, but add up the GDP of the countries of the Coalition and we outrank Russia 25 to 1. So it should not be impossible for us to get on a sufficient industrialized footing," the diplomat said.

He also stressed that Israel's war against Hamas diverts attention from Ukraine.

London's task is to do everything possible so that the issue of Ukraine remains in the focus of attention of the international community, Cameron said.

"It's the job of the strongest supporters of Ukraine – of which I would say Britain is rightly one – to do everything we can to keep it as high up the agenda as possible, to keep the partnership and Coalition of countries that back Ukraine as strong and united and as purposeful as possible. This is not an issue of contention in British politics whereas it is a little bit more in American politics and in some European countries. There's wholehearted support from people in this country for the economic, diplomatic, military support," the official concluded.

On December 6, 2023, US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, emphasizing that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

On December 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from the United States, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, without a positive result.

Congress eventually went on winter break without approving additional aid to Ukraine.