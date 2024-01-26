Danish FM experiences air raid alert firsthand, taking shelter overnight in Ukraine

It is not known in which city the Danish minister stayed at the time

Photo: EPA / DUMITRU DORU

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrived on a visit to Ukraine. On Instagram, the diplomat reported that he "couldn't rest well at night" because he had to go down to the shelter during an air raid alert.

"Today is my fourth time as foreign minister in Ukraine. However, not quite well rested, as the air siren went off last night, and we had to go to the hotel's shelter room," the Danish official wrote, adding a video and a photo of how he descends into the bomb shelter.

Rasmussen added that they had a comfortable shelter, but "many Ukrainians who constantly live in the midst of air raids do not have such conditions."

It is not known in which city the minister stayed. At night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of a ballistic strike in the areas where the alert was declared. There was no alert in Kyiv.

On December 13, 2023, the Danish government announced that it would provide a new support package to Ukraine in the amount of $1.08 billion.

On December 18, Sweden and Denmark agreed to buy CV90 IFVs for Ukraine for $191.5 million.

On January 13, 2024, Denmark allocated $21 million for the restoration of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.