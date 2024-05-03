French FM: Russia has lost 500,000 troops in war against Ukraine

Stéphane Séjourné (Photo: Facebook)

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine amount to 500,000 military personnel, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said in an interview with Novaya Gazeta.

"Russia's military failure is already obvious. According to our estimates, Russia's military losses amount to 500,000 people, of whom 150,000 were killed. And all this for what? In short, for nothing," Séjourné said.

The minister noted that European countries, from the Baltic states to Poland and Finland, are contributing to supporting Kyiv, including helping with demining, cooperating in the field of cybersecurity, and also promoting the production of weapons on Ukrainian territory.

Europe and its partners will maintain unity and determination for as long as necessary, he said.

