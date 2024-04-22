German FM Baerbock: US aid to Ukraine secures European peace order

On April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine with 311 votes

Annalena Baerbock (Photo: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the US House of Representatives' vote to provide billions in new military aid to Ukraine a decisive breakthrough, according to Bild.

She said that this was not only "a good and important moment for Ukraine, but also an important moment for securing the European peace order.

The politician noted that a situation has finally been reached where "the hearts of Ukraine's two main supporters, the Europeans and the Americans, are beating in the same rhythm again.

Baerbock said this is important because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently using all available means to destroy Ukraine and attack the European peace order.

In connection with the mass attacks of Russian drones, missiles, and bombs on Ukraine, Baerbock also once again spoke in favor of Germany's initiative to supply additional air defense systems.

"We are urgently calling on everyone from the German side to take another look at their stocks and see how they can expand air defense support," she said, emphasizing that Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which it needs to survive.

"These are the places that need special protection," Baerbock added.

Read also: New US aid will give Ukraine a break, but it is not enough for major offensive – Bloomberg