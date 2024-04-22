New US aid will give Ukraine a break, but it is not enough for major offensive – Bloomberg

On April 20, the House of Representatives of the US Congress adopted a bill on aid to Ukraine

Illustrative photo: 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade

The United States' approval of more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine will give the Defense Forces a break and help slow the advance of the occupiers. However, additional help is needed for a new Ukrainian offensive, reported Bloomberg with reference to Mykola Bielieskov, a researcher at the Kyiv-based National Institute for Strategic Studies.

In his opinion, the aid package from the US will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct "effective defense" and minimize losses.

It is also important, as noted by a researcher at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, how quickly American aid will reach the front line. During the six-month delay, the Ukrainian army faced an acute shortage of ammunition.

But for its own advancement, Ukraine needs additional help, which in the case of the USA is a difficult prospect due to the resistance of Republicans in Congress, Bielieskov said.

"The question is whether there will be aid and in what volume in 2025 and beyond — as Putin’s strategy is to wait it out," he said.

On April 20, 2024, the US House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine by 311 votes.

$60.84 billion will be allocated for Ukraine. Of these, $23.2 billion will be used to replenish American weapons, stocks, and facilities.

President Joe Biden promises to sign the law "immediately" as soon as the document is approved by lawmakers.