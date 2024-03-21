Polish Foreign Minister: Ukraine's success is now a matter of US credibility

Radosław Sikorski called on the US Congress to quickly deal with the bill on aid to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland)

If American support for Ukraine ceased, US allies around the world would take notice and begin to hedge their bets, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with CNBC.

"Ukraine's success is now a matter of US credibility. And if American support for Ukraine ceased, I think that US allies around the world would take notice and begin to hedge their bets," he said.

In this regard, the head of Polish diplomacy has called on the American Congress to quickly approve aid to Ukraine and "allow democracy to work."

"I again call on Speaker Johnson to allow a vote on it [the bill on aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel], and let democracy work," said Sikorski.

