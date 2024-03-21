Support for Ukraine in credit. Democrats in Congress begin to back initiative

This proposal was made last week by House Speaker Mike Johnson

US Congress (Photo: White House Press Office)

Democrats in the US Congress have begun to support the Republican initiative to provide aid to Ukraine in credit, USA Today and The Hill reported.

"Democrats support aid to Ukraine. Whether you call it a loan, or whatever, get them some resources," said Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson.

His colleague, Pete Aguilar of California, said that such a loan would require time to resolve "some legal issues with allies and the Biden administration."

"We want the fastest, most certain path to aid going to Ukraine," the lawmaker said.

Previously, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Republican senators that he was ready to develop his version of the bill to aid Ukraine. It is expected to take the form of a loan or lend-lease.

Many Republicans in the Senate responded positively to this proposal.

Read also: Republican Senator hopes credit aid to Ukraine will be approved soon