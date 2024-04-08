Top UK, French diplomats warn "if Ukraine loses, we all lose" as countries vow continued support

The officials emphasized that Britain and France will do everything to "rally others to join us in overcoming the challenges" facing the world

David Cameron (Photo: EPA/ Mohammed Badra)

The heads of the British and French Ministries of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron and Stéphane Séjourné, declared the need for further support to Ukraine, the two official stated in a column in The Telegraph.

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "We are both absolutely clear: Ukraine must win this war," and "if Ukraine loses, we all lose."

"The costs of failing to support Ukraine now will be far greater than the costs of repelling Putin. The world is watching – and will judge us if we fail," the column reads.

The diplomats promised to reiterate Ukraine's support at the summit of the European Political Community in July and to ensure a "productive summit" of NATO in the United States.

The ministers emphasized that Britain and France cannot solve all the problems facing the world alone, but will do everything to "rally others to join us in overcoming them."

On February 26, 2024, Cameron said that Western allies are not doing enough to help Ukraine, as its army still lacks shells and other weapons.

On April 3, the British foreign secretary reported that at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Cameron will call on allies to purchase more missiles and shells for Ukraine.

On April 4, Cameron said that Western allies should pressure the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to unblock aid to Ukraine.