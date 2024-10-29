Golos MP Oleh Makarov dies at 59

The Verkhovna Rada did not specify the cause of Makarov's death

Oleh Makarov (Photo: Vasil Kisil & Partners)

Oleh Makarov, a member of the Ukrainian parliament from the Golos party, has passed away at the age of 59, according to a statement from the Verkhovna Rada on October 29.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, its Apparatus, and the Ukrainian lawmakers received the news of the death of Oleh Makarov, a member of Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation, with deep sorrow," the statement reads.

The cause of Makarov's death was not specified.

Before entering politics, Oleh Makarov was known as one of the founders of the law firm Vasil Kisil and Partners, where he worked for over 20 years. In 2015, he was elected as a member of the Kyiv City Council, and in 2019, he became a member of the Verkhovna Rada. He served as the secretary of the parliamentary committee on legal policy.

