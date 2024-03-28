US State Dept affirms France as ally but once again rules out deploying American troops to Ukraine

The US State Department spokesman Miller emphasized that France is a long-standing ally of the US and that they "work productively" with Macron

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

The United States is not going to send its troops to Ukraine, at the same time, America is "working productively" with the French leader Emmanuel Macron on a number of issues related to the support of Ukraine. This position was reiterated by the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, during a briefing.

Miller made his statement in response to a journalist's request to comment on reports that American officials were "angry" about French President Macron's statements about the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine.

Miller refused to comment on those matters and would not comment in detail on next week's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris.

"I don't have any reaction to that report, and I'm not going to preview the meeting in detail, but, of course, we have made clear that the United States is not going to send any troops to Ukraine," he stressed.

Miller added that France is a long-standing ally of the United States and they "work productively" with Macron on a number of issues, including support for Ukraine.

Yesterday, Bloomberg, citing anonymous officials, wrote that the statements of the French head of state regarding the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine angered US officials, who believe that such a move "could provoke a clash with Russia."

From the end of February 2024, the French president suddenly started signalling that he does not rule out the possibility of using foreign troops in Ukraine. On March 14, he said that only Russia will be to blame if France does decide to send soldiers to Ukraine.

He later explained that his words should give Europe a new impetus to accelerate aid to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumes that the changes in Macron's rhetoric are connected with the realization of the lies spread by dictator Vladimir Putin.