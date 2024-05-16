US Secretary of State Blinken visited drone production plant in Ukraine: photo

The special representative for Ukraine's recovery and the US ambassador accompanied the American diplomat

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov's Twitter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken inspected the production of domestic drones during his visit to Ukraine, announced the Minister of Digital Transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Penny Pritzker, and the US ambassador, Bridget Brink, were also with the secretary of state.

The American delegation visited one of the Ukrainian drone factories and saw how FPV drones and attack UAVs are made, Fedorov noted.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov's Twitter

During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken said that the United States plans to conclude a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, which will be aimed at supporting Ukrainian defense and strengthening the military-industrial complex.

During a meeting with the US Secretary of State, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs two Patriot systems for Kharkiv city and oblast to protect people there.

Blinken noted that the United States does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but Ukraine must decide for itself what to do.