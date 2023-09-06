US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Kyiv — Suspilne

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on a working visit to Kyiv, sources in the President's Office told public broadcaster Suspilne.

The American government official arrived in the capital on the morning of September 6.

This is the third visit of the head of the State Department to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war — the previous ones took place in April and September 2022.

A number of streets were cordoned off in the center of Kyiv.

The details of the visit, for obvious reasons, are not disclosed.

The diplomat is likely to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Ukrainian leadership.

