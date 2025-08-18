Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Great Britain will support the idea of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine without a ceasefire as a precondition. This was announced... reports The Guardian, citing a comment from the British Prime Minister's spokesperson. Keir Starmer for journalists.

Downing Street reiterated that Britain has always wanted to see a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

"An agreement that secures this as quickly as possible, while also ending the killings and turning it into a lasting peace backed by security guarantees, would be a very positive step," said a spokesperson for Starmer.

Previously, Great Britain, along with its European allies, insisted on a ceasefire in Ukraine as a prerequisite for the start of peace negotiations.

When asked by journalists whether the new statement meant a change of position, the British Prime Minister's spokesman reiterated the desire to stop the killings.

"We want to see an end to the killings. If it is possible to end the killings and achieve lasting peace in one fell swoop, then so much the better," he said.

A representative of the British government added that Ukraine's borders should be determined by the country itself through negotiations, but stressed that "international borders should not be changed by force."