Ground Forces halt mobilization of men aged 18-25 – Ukrainian MPs

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported this, and two sources confirmed the information to LIGA.net

The Ground Forces Command issued a directive stopping the conscription of men aged 18 to 25 deemed partially fit for service, according to Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, and two members of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence of the Ukrainian Parliament confirmed this information to LIGA.net.

Honcharenko said that the Ground Forces Command directive 116/2/1/21409, issued on September 19, specifically states in its first point that men aged 18 to 25 will not be drafted.

He added that operational commands have already distributed the directive to regional and district military recruitment centers.

Two sources from the parliamentary security committee anonymously confirmed the validity of this information.

One of the sources said that the directive had been promised earlier.

However, no demobilization of men aged 18 to 25 who have already been drafted is planned at this time.