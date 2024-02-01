HUR: Ivanovets was the pride of Russia's fleet, they had only three. Now, minus one

Ukraine's intelligence announced the importance and success of the special operation to destroy the Ivanovets missile corvette with the help of naval drones

Andriy Yusov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

It was an effective special operation, as Russia had only three such boats – now two, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Andriy Yusov commented on the destruction of the Russian missile corvette Ivanovets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yusov said that high-quality Ukrainian naval drones helped to destroy Ivanovets, continuing to demonstrate their effectiveness.

"We witnessed a direct hit, footage now seen by the entire world. It is a serious, important, and successful special operation by the HUR and Group 13, and such operations will undoubtedly continue," stated the HUR representative.

He said that it is "truly a significant result," as the Russian Black Sea Fleet had only three similar missile boats, and now – minus one.

Yusov stated that Ivanovets was to some extent the "pride" of the occupiers' fleet, but "this pride could not handle the challenges" – the corvette was destroyed during its combat duty "with no hope for recovery," and rescue efforts also yielded no results.

The HUR released a video of the missile boat's destruction: