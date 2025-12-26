In Ussuriysk, explosions were heard near the unit whose servicemen were involved in the shooting of Ukrainian civilians, including children

Screenshot from the video

In the morning of December 24, two explosions occurred in the parking lot of military unit 19288 – the 80th Vitebsk Red Banner Brigade of the Russian Primorsky Krai in Ussuriysk. This was reported by an interlocutor of the Main Intelligence Directorate 0 LIGA.net .

Local media reports say a series of explosions were caused by "a welding machine catching fire".

"At the same time, eyewitnesses are posting photos and videos of the incident, which show a significant presence of police, FSB officers and fire brigades. The local population is sincerely wondering why dozens of law enforcement officers, including representatives of the special services, are involved in eliminating the consequences of the technical malfunction of the welding machine," said the source from the DIU .

He emphasized that the occupiers from the 80th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces took an active part in the aggressive war against Ukraine. There are known facts of their committing war crimes, shooting civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, including children.

However, the source has no information on the specific consequences of the explosions.