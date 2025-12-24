An unknown person threw a package with explosives into a car with police officers: two Russian security forces killed and two wounded

Moscow police (Illustrative photo: Russian resources)

Two policemen who participated in Russia's war against Ukraine and were involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners were killed in Moscow. This was reported by an interlocutor LIGA.net in military intelligence.

The incident took place on the night of December 24 on Yeletskaya Street in the southern administrative district of the Russian capital at around 01:00. According to the source, the policemen were killed by a local resident "in disagreement with the Kremlin's aggressive policy." He approached their car near the police station and threw an explosive package through the window.

According to an intelligence source, two Russian policemen were killed on the spot as a result of the explosion, and two more were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"There is evidence of their involvement in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is systematically carried out by the Russian occupiers in violation of the Geneva Conventions and the rules and customs of war," the source said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had launched an investigation and was looking for those involved in the organization and execution of the incident. The explosion allegedly killed not only two policemen, but also a "suspicious person" who was seen near a traffic police car.

Investigators plan to conduct genetic, medical and explosive examinations. Witnesses are being questioned and CCTV footage is being studied.

The Moscow traffic police have named the dead policemen: Lieutenants Ilya Klimanov and Maxim Gorbunov. Klimanov was 24 years old and joined the police in October 2023, and Gorbunov was 25 years old and had been serving since February 2022. He is allegedly survived by his wife and nine-month-old daughter.

Police officers involved in torture (Photo: Russian resources)