General of the Russian General Staff blown up in Moscow: video

Screenshot from the video

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in Moscow. His car exploded, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to Russian investigators, on the morning of December 22, an explosive device was detonated on Yaseneva Street in Moscow, which was placed under the bottom of a car.

Russian General Sarvarov dies as a result of injuries.

Russia's Investigative Service opens case on charges of murder committed in a generally dangerous manner and trafficking in explosives.

One of the Russians' versions is that the murder was allegedly organized by the Ukrainian special services.

BACKGROUND Sarvarov participated in combat operations in Chechnya, Ossetia, Syria, and in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. In 2024, he was promoted to major general. He was awarded the Order for Merit to the Motherland, first and second class, the Order for Military Merit, the Order of Courage, and the Order of Suvorov.