Guterres meets with Putin at BRICS summit: war in Ukraine among topics discussed

The UN Secretary General stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine violates the UN Charter

Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterres (Photo: EPA)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine during a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, according to a UN press release.

Guterres met with the Russian dictator on Thursday in Kazan and reiterated that Russia's war against Ukraine violates the UN Charter and international law.

He emphasized that the UN advocates for a "just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions."

The UN chief also highlighted the importance of free navigation in the Black Sea for Ukraine, Russia, and global food and energy security.

Guterres and Putin also discussed the conflict in the Middle East, including the need to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and to avoid further escalation in the region. Another topic of their conversation was the development of the international financial system.

On October 20, it was reported that the president of Brazil canceled his visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan.

On October 23, a Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Russia for the BRICS summit.

On October 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the final declaration of the BRICS summit, stating that Moscow's attempts to impose the idea of an alternative position of the Global South regarding the war had "failed once again."

On October 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Guterres' visit to Kazan, stating that the UN Secretary-General had "succumbed to the enticements" of Russia.