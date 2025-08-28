Habbard leaked the name of a CIA agent working undercover in Russia online – WSJ

The Director of National Intelligence of the United States stated that she acted on Trump's orders

Tulsi Gabbard (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has revealed the name of a high-ranking Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer who worked undercover in Russia. This... reports The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The officer's data was on a list of 37 current and former officials whom Habbard revoked access to classified information. The Director of National Intelligence made this list publicly available on the social media platform X.

As the publication notes, most of the individuals on the list either participated in assessments of intelligence data related to Russia's attempt to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election, or signed a 2019 letter calling for the impeachment of the US president. Donald Trump.

Habbard stated that she acted on Trump's orders because these individuals "breached trust and politicized, manipulated, or facilitated the leak of classified information."

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Director of National Intelligence was unaware that the officer was working undercover. Three other people familiar with the situation said that the Director of National Intelligence's office did not consult with the CIA before publishing the list.

"A smart [Director of National Intelligence] would consult with the CIA before identifying an undercover officer. This could potentially compromise CIA cover procedures. It could compromise relationships with foreign governments," former CIA Chief of Staff Larry Pfeiffer commented to the publication.

This is not the first time Gabbard has declassified CIA data. In July, she released a document on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, which contained information about the agency's confidential sources and methods.