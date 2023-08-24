Habeck slams intelligence agencies for underestimating threat of invasion of Ukraine

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck reprimanded the country's Federal Intelligence Service for incorrectly assessing the risk of a Russian attack on Ukraine, reports Die Welt.

As noted, Habeck is annoyed by the fact that the Federal Intelligence Service was wrong in its assessments, unlike other special services.

The Vice Chancellor complained that during the exercises of the Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the special services of United Kingdom and the United States issued very sharp warnings about war, while the German ones assured that these were just exercises that would not lead to a worsening of the situation.

Habeck made these remarks during an interview with journalist Stephan Lamby, who is writing the book "Emergency situation. Management during war".

On August 18, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , speaking in Munich, sharply responded to supporters of the far-right party Alternative for Germany, who oppose military aid to Ukraine, calling them "fallen angels from hell."

