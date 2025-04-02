Half of US Senate members back sanctions against Russia, bill ready

Sanctions may be imposed if Russia fails peace talks and other agreements

Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo: x.com/LindseyGrahamSC)

Half of the U.S. Senate—50 out of 100 members, including Republicans and Democrats—has rallied behind a bill to impose sanctions on Russia should it refuse a peace agreement to halt its war against Ukraine, The Washington Times reported, citing a joint statement.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal lead the effort, with co-sponsors evenly divided between the two parties, indicating broad bipartisan support.

"The dominating view in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this horrific war and Putin’s aggression must end now and be deterred in the future," the lawmakers said.

The legislation outlines primary and secondary sanctions targeting Russia and entities aiding its aggression in Ukraine, to be enacted if peace talks collapse or Russia breaches any deal.

Among the measures: a 500% tariff on goods from countries still buying Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products.

The senators called these "hard-hitting" steps a response to Russia’s history of breaking past agreements, predicting overwhelming support in both the Senate and House if brought to a vote.

"It is our hope that in 2025, President Trump and his team will achieve what has eluded the world in the past: ending Russian aggression against Ukraine permanently and ensuring the survivability of a free and democratic Ukraine," their statement read.

On March 12, Sen. Graham proposed new sanctions if Russia rejected a truce.

On March 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted sanctions would stay until a just peace is secured.

On March 30, Finland’s president noted Trump’s growing impatience with Russia, while Graham prepped sanctions.

That same day, Trump vowed secondary tariffs "on all oil from Russia" within a month if no ceasefire deal emerges, blaming Moscow for any failure.