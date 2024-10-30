Head of military administration: Some areas of Pokrovsk to be blocked for entry and exit

Evacuation (Illustrative photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA)

The city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast will have certain neighborhoods and streets blocked for entry and exit, announced Serhiy Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, during a televised marathon, clarifying in comments to Suspilne that specific areas of the city will be restricted as part of defense preparations.

Enemy forces are currently about 6.7 km from the city limits, with layered defense structures being built around Pokrovsk—a process that has been underway since 2022, he stated.

"Each city has an assigned combat brigade, including ours. Thanks to the engineers who developed the city's defense plan, we are already implementing it within Pokrovsk, and residents can see it. We urge people to evacuate, as parts of the city will soon be blocked for movement in and out of certain neighborhoods and streets. Outskirts are already restricted," Dobriak said during the broadcast.

He noted that nearly 11,900 civilians, including 55 children, remain in Pokrovsk.

In his comments to Suspilne, Dobriak clarified that his earlier statements do not imply a full citywide blockade.

"Fortifications are being built in Pokrovsk, and certain areas will be blocked. We ask residents to evacuate from these zones, rather than from the entire city. Multiple defense layers are already in place, which will partially restrict access to streets and neighborhoods in Pokrovsk," he explained.