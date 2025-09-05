Head of the Assault Troops of the AFU explains how the newly created branch differs from the Air Assault Troops

Valentyn Manko said that the assault troops and airborne troops have different tasks, training and tactics of using their units

Valentyn Manko (Photo: Facebook account of the military)

Assault and air assault troops differ in their tasks, training and tactics. About this in interview LIGA.net said Colonel Valentyn Manko, head of the new assault troops directorate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Everything is different: special tasks, training, and tactics of using the units," Manko said.

The colonel clarified that he had been working with the tactics used by his subordinates since 2014. Back then, the volunteer Ukrainian corps Right Sector had several training grounds.

"And we were preparing to work in raids – not the way the Armed Forces are used to. We made small mobile groups that approached the enemy as close as possible, destroyed it and retreated," Manko said.

He recalled the training of attack aircraft during the defense of Kyiv in 2022. At that time, Manko was the commander of one of the battalions of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"We had our own network of analytical centers along the entire front line, from which all information about changes in enemy tactics flowed to the training center. We worked as reconnaissance and assault groups. Now we have transferred much of this to the assault troops. The use of assault units today is also not standard," he added.

The colonel clarified that it was primarily due to speed. We managed to reduce the speed of movement from one place to another to about half a day. This also changed the speed of reaction.

According to him, the enemy is very active along the entire combat line. Sometimes it infiltrates in large groups, sometimes in small groups. If such infiltration occurs, units of different levels jump in. They are like rapid response teams, the number of people in them depends on how many enemies they have to meet.

"We counter-attack, then stabilize the situation. Then we launch a counterattack and regain the positions that were lost. We bring in other units and put them on active defense. That is, we are still storming, and they are already taking up positions so that the enemy will not be able to repel them," said Manko.

He clarified that the tactics are always different, but all operations have been successful, "there is not a single unfulfilled task over the years."