Head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia has no intentions to attack any Baltic state now

Russia has no intention of attacking any of the Baltic States or the Alliance as a whole. This was stated in an interview with ERR said Kaupo Rozin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

"What we see today is that Russia has no intention of attacking any of the Baltic States or NATO in a broader sense," Rosin said.

According to him, as a result of the reactions of its allies, Russia changed its behavior after various incidents in the region as a whole.

"It is still clear that Russia respects NATO and is trying to avoid any open conflict," he stated.

Rosin said that after various incidents – starting with the damage to cables that occurred some time ago, or various flights of drones or aircraft into NATO airspace – Russia has taken various measures to avoid such situations.

According to him, the trajectories of drones over Ukrainian territory or airspace have been changed to minimize risks. The official added that Russian planes are now very closely monitoring where they are flying over the Baltic Sea and are following their routes with precision to avoid causing incidents.

"Also, since the launch of the NATO mission, there have been no more incidents with cables. This is the current situation. Of course, this does not exclude the possibility that incidents may occur in the future, as military activity is high, the war in Ukraine is active – theoretically, it is still possible. But we don't see Russia deliberately trying to escalate anything right now," Rosin said.