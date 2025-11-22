"There were 120,000 Russian troops near the border – now it's empty". Estonia assesses the possibility of an invasion
Russian troops previously stationed near the Estonian border were sent to Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. About LIGA.net said Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsakhkna, commenting on Moscow's current military presence on the border with Estonia and the Baltic states.
"Russia is stuck in Ukraine. They have deployed all their combat forces there. When I was the minister of Defense in 2016-2017, we saw about 120,000 Russian troops near our borders, ready to act in 48 hours. Today, these forces simply do not exist – they were sent to Ukraine, and now it is empty," the politician noted.
Tsakhkna recognized the ongoing hybrid attacks (airspace violations, sabotage, and other destabilizing actions), but noted that Russia has no real military capability for a full-scale offensive against the Baltic states: "It has spent everything on the war against Ukraine."
The minister added that if the war ends, the occupiers will certainly begin to restore troops, but Moscow does not currently have the capabilities to attack NATO.
"It can test us, intimidate us, but not conduct full-scale military operations," the official summarized.
- Tsakhkna also stated LIGA.net that a dialog with Russian dictator Putin has a zero result.
- In addition, the official said that the Midas corruption scandal in the energy sector will not change the allies' support for Ukraine on the way to the European Union.
