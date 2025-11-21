Corruption scandal will not shake support for Ukraine on its way to the EU – Estonian Foreign Minister

Margus Tsahkna (Photo: x.com/Tsahkna)

The Midas corruption scandal in the energy sector will not change the support of Ukraine's allies on its way to the European Union. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna in an interview with LIGA.net.

He noted that corruption in the energy sector in Ukraine is "a very serious problem. And the Ukrainian authorities must act quickly and transparently: investigate, publish, and give clear answers.

"Estonia has one of the best records in the fight against corruption, so Europeans are asking absolutely logical questions, and Ukraine must answer them honestly. Moreover, a country at war simply cannot afford corruption," Tsakhkna said.

However, according to him, there is a positive aspect: the investigation was conducted by Ukraine itself, which means that "the system is working."

The Estonian foreign minister noted that the country had been doing the same thing for many years – exposing and bringing problems to the public, although the circumstances were "much easier."

"This is why the topic is very sensitive. The main thing is transparency and clarity. It is good that such stories are becoming public. Yes, this is a difficult moment, but it does not change our support for Ukraine," Tsakhkna summarized.