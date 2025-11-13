Kallas: Corruption scandal in Ukraine is extremely unfortunate, Kyiv must act quickly

EU High Representative emphasizes the importance of a quick and decisive response to the corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector

Kaya Kallas (Photo: ERA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas called the corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector "extremely regrettable" and called on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the case quickly and decisively. She said this in a commentary to Reuters during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.

"They are acting very decisively. There is no room for corruption, especially now. This is literally people's money that should go to the front," emphasized Kallas .

Kallas emphasized that the European Union supports Ukraine, but expects a tough fight against corruption, especially in times of war, when every dollar should go to the country's defense.