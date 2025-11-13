Kallas: Corruption scandal in Ukraine is extremely unfortunate, Kyiv must act quickly
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas called the corruption scandal in the Ukrainian energy sector "extremely regrettable" and called on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the case quickly and decisively. She said this in a commentary to Reuters during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.
"They are acting very decisively. There is no room for corruption, especially now. This is literally people's money that should go to the front," emphasized Kallas .
Kallas emphasized that the European Union supports Ukraine, but expects a tough fight against corruption, especially in times of war, when every dollar should go to the country's defense.
- on November 10, NABU conducted 70 searches, including the co-owner of Kvartal 95 LLC Timur Mindich, which involved all the bureau's detectives, in the Energoatom corruption case, which was called "Midas".
- On November 11, NABU and SAPO announced suspicion to seven persons involved.
- On the same day, the state representative in the Supervisory Board of Energoatom Tymofiy Mylovanov announced his resignation due to the inability of the collegial body to provide "an adequate response to the situation around the company, that has developed around the company".
- Subsequently, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom.
- Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated that Energoatom's new supervisory board should help investigate corruption .
- November 12 to full audit of Energoatom Cabinet of Ministers gave 90 working days.
