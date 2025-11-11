Government terminates powers of Energoatom's Supervisory Board ahead of schedule

The new composition of the Supervisory Board is to be submitted for consideration within a week

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Facebook page)

On November 11, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the Supervisory Board of NNEGC Energoatom., These are the first decisions to restart NNEGC, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko .

said

She recalled that corporate reform was launched in 2023. The composition of the supervisory body was selected through a competition.

"The Supervisory Board has all the levers of influence, from appointing management to controlling the company's operations. It is important that the Government does not interfere in its activities. The Supervisory Board should be responsible for the situation in the company," Svyrydenko said .

The new board members are to be submitted for approval within a week by the Ministry of Economy in consultation with international partners. The task of the new board is to quickly restart the management, conduct a full audit of the company and provide full assistance to law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption.

The Prime Minister also said that she had instructed the State Audit Service to conduct an urgent audit of Energoatom, including procurement.

"We expect the results of the audit as soon as possible. We will pass the materials to law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities," she said .