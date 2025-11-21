Estonian Foreign Minister explains why there is no point in resuming a dialogue with Putin

Russian dictator uses any dialogue only as a tool for new aggression, says Margus Tskakhkna

Margus Tsakhkna (Photo: Mykola Tys/EPA)

Dialogue with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has zero results, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna. He expressed this opinion in a commentary to LIGA.net.

"We have been in a dialog with Putin for over 20 years. Georgia in 2008, the war against Ukraine since 2014 – the result is zero. There have always been conversations, cooperation, and economic ties. And what's next? Putin uses any dialog only as a tool for new aggression," the minister said.

He is convinced that peace can only be secured by force. According to the head of Estonian diplomacy, the West underestimated the threat in 2008, 2014, and even in 2022.

"If we had given Ukraine what we are giving it now, in the first year of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine would have already won," Tsakhkna said.

He added that Estonia's position is clear: Ukraine's place is in NATO and the European Union. The Minister believes that the partners should maximize their support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

"If Putin wants peace, he can declare a ceasefire in an hour. But he is not doing so, and this speaks for itself," he summarized.