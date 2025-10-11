Heavy fighting between Pakistan and Taliban in border area – video

Afghan group says fighting started in response to air strikes on Kabul

Pakistani military (Illustrative photo: RAHAT DAR / EPA)

On the evening of Saturday, October 11, heavy clashes erupted on the border between Pakistani security forces and the Taliban terrorist group that controls Afghanistan, officials from both countries said. About reported al Arabiya TV channel with reference to the AFP news agency.

The fighting broke out after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes on its capital, Kabul, on October 10. According to the Afghan side, no one was injured in the attacks.

The strikes were preceded by clashes between the Pakistani army and militants of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group: Islamabad claims that the terrorists are operating from Afghanistan, while Kabul denies it. On Friday, Pakistan reported the death of 11 soldiers in the fighting, and the next day the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 20 security personnel and three civilians.

An unnamed Pakistani security official said that the target of the air strike in Kabul was a vehicle used by Pakistani Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud. However, it is not known whether the militant survived.

On the evening of October 11, in response to air strikes on its capital, Afghan Taliban border forces in the east "engaged in heavy clashes with Pakistani forces in various border areas," the Afghan army said in a statement.

A Taliban source told Al Jazeera that fighting is taking place in seven border provinces, noted Clash Report resource.

Videos allegedly from the scene are circulating on social media:

BREAKING:



The Afghan Taliban have launched an attack against Pakistan at the border of the Helmand Province with Pakistan



🇦🇫🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/wffHKDKx7X - Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 11, 2025

The Afghan forces have launched aggressive attacks on their enemy, Pakistan. We urge the Pakistani forces not to flee – running from the battlefield is a cowardly act. pic.twitter.com/tZKbDYG0ug - فــراهی مبــــــارزMubariZ☔🎤 (@Khplwakmubariz) October 11, 2025

Taliban reinforcements arriving to the line of contact at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. pic.twitter.com/S3aO09uqmf - Clash Report (@clashreport) October 11, 2025