The Helsinki Commission believes that the United States should change its attitude towards Russia in the same way as it does with China

The Kremlin (Photo: ERA)

A new report from the Helsinki Commission, obtained by The Hill, urges the U.S. to rethink its policy towards Russia, abandon Cold War approaches, and recognize Moscow as a persistent global threat.

According to the document, the United States should change its attitude towards Russia similarly to how it adjusted its relations with China, and accordingly reallocate resources.

The main focus of the new strategy is to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, which involves significantly increasing military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. The report also proposes providing Ukrainian forces with the capability to strike Russian territory using American weapons.

The publication noted that the recommendations in the report go beyond the policy of President Joe Biden's administration and contradict the position of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress, who advocate for reducing spending on European security and direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Joe Wilson, dismissed the possibility of successful negotiations with dictator Vladimir Putin, calling him a "war criminal" with whom no lasting agreement can be reached.

"No question to me that Donald Trump is going to see the insincerity of war criminal Putin. Putin is not anybody that you can reach an agreement with, that would be substantive, that would hold," Wilson said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the United States and presented the Victory Plan, which was received by Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On September 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States is "studying very carefully" Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and considering "additional things" to help Ukraine achieve victory.

Additionally, Zelenskyy's spokesperson stated that there is currently no final approval from partners for long-range strikes deep into Russian territory using their weapons, but Ukraine continues to work on this issue.