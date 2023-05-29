Attack on military facility in Khmelnytskyi region, five aircraft damaged

A military facility in the Khmelnytskyi was attacked in Russia’s recent air attack overnight on Monday, putting five unspecified aircraft out of action, local authorities reported.

According to the regional military administration, a number of facilities in the region were attacked by Russia, including a military one.

Efforts were underway to localise fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses and munitions storage facilities, it added.

“Five aircraft are out of action and work is underway to restore the runway,” the statement read, adding the number of casualties was still being clarified.

In total, Russia fired up to 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in the attack.

Ukraine’s air defences were operating throughout the country, destroying 67 targets – 37 missiles, 29 attack drones, and one reconnaissance UAV.

