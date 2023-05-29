Russia fires up to 40 cruise missiles, 35 drones in latest attack on Ukraine

Around 40 cruise missiles and 35 kamikaze drones were used in the latest attack on Ukraine overnight on Monday, Ukraine’s top general said.

Russia’s recent attack was aimed at military facilities and critical infrastructure, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi posted on Telegram.

He added that Russia used nine Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which fired X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, and Iranian-made UAVs launched from the southern and northern directions.

Air defences were operating throughout the country, destroying 67 targets – 37 missiles, 29 attack drones, and one reconnaissance UAV.

In Kyiv, debris damaged a roof, with no major destruction reported.

"There are no casualties. Orcs [Russians] are going nuts while we stand strong," Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

And in the city of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, the remnants of a taken-down drone hit a port, causing a fire which has been extinguished by now, local authorities reported.

Russia has been launching regular air attacks against Ukraine for several weeks, with the apparent aim of depleting Kyiv’s air defences.

So far, Ukraine has repelled most of the attacks, taking down nearly all attack drones and cruise missiles.

