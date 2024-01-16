"I wanted to stand up and punch him in the face." FM Kuleba opens up about talks with Lavrov

Kuleba reveals that negotiations with Lavrov were among the toughest in his diplomatic career

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

The most difficult negotiations are those when "you feel like standing up and punching the other person in the face, but you can't afford to do that," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared insights into his talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the spring of 2022. He revealed details in an interview with Bombardyr YouTube channel.

He emphasized experiencing such negotiations about two or three times, including a meeting with Lavrov in Antalya in the spring of 2022.

