Hungary's Foreign Minister believes that extended permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia will allegedly lead to even more brutality in the war

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has criticized the position of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who advocates allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory, according to Politico.

"The fury of the high representative must be stopped," wrote the Hungarian Foreign Minister in his post on Facebook.

Szijjártó believes that providing Ukraine with additional weapons and permission for deep strikes into Russian territory would only increase the risk of escalation, allegedly leading to even more brutality in the war.

"We do not want more weapons in Ukraine, we do not want more deaths, we do not want an escalation of the war, we do not want an expansion of the crisis in the Middle East. Today, we continue to stand for common sense and peace," he stated.

