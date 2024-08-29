'We are not at war with Moscow.' Italy bans Ukraine from using its weapons to strike Russia

Antonio Tajani (Photo by Fabio Frustaci/EPA)

Italy will not allow Ukraine to use supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, with Milan's stance on this issue remaining unchanged, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated before the start of the European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, as reported by Corriere Della Sera.

The minister stated that Milan has not altered its position, which prohibits Kyiv from using Italian-supplied weapons to strike targets on Russian soil.

"We are not at war with Moscow. Each country decides for itself. We have mainly sent defensive weapons, and now we are preparing to send a new SAMP-T battery, which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory," Tajani said.

He reiterated that NATO is not at war with Russia, so Italy maintains its position on the use of its weapons only within Ukrainian territory.

