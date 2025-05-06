Hungarian Prime Minister Calls Europe's Plan to Abandon Russian Gas a "Serious Mistake"

According to Sijjarto, Europe took this step because sanctions allegedly do not work

Peter Sijjarto (Photo: facebook.com/szijjarto.peter.official)

Hungary believes that Europe's plan to abandon Russian gas is a "very serious mistake." This was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto .

He criticized the European Commission's plan to completely stop Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

"After the complete failure of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission today makes another very serious mistake by forcibly, artificially and ideologically excluding Russian energy sources," he said in a video message.

According to Sijjarto, this decision may cause difficulties for the economies of many European countries and problems for some European companies in terms of international competitiveness. In addition, it will create a serious threat of rising prices in the energy market, he said.

The Hungarian prime minister also said that the European Commission allegedly wants to make countries that "act reasonably and implement reasonable policies" pay for "senseless and incalculable" support for Ukraine.

"We reject this, we are not ready to pay the price of senseless and incalculable subsidies to Ukraine. We are not ready to pay the price of Ukraine's super-fast accession to the European Union," he said .

Szijjarto is also convinced that this decision violates the sovereignty of European countries, in particular Hungary.

On May 6, the European Commission officially presented a new plan called REPowerEU Roadmap, which aims to completely phase out energy resources from Russia (gas, oil and nuclear energy). The necessary legislative initiatives will be submitted in June.