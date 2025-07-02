Hungary and Slovakia need to be intimidated – historian Marayev
There are several ways to change the attitude of Hungary and Slovakia towards Ukraine, including appealing to historical experience or to the fear for the country's security. This was stated by historian and blogger Vladlen Marayev in an interview with LIGA.net .
According to him, a unique approach must be found for each country with which Ukraine wants to establish relations.
"I am generally in favor of diversifying Ukrainian information policy. Different approaches are needed for different communities," he said.
In the case of Hungary and Slovakia, whose authorities are anti-Ukrainian, historical examples can be used.
In particular, to remind them of the period when their countries were part of empires and fought for their independence, and to draw parallels between Ukraine's liberation struggle and their struggle.
"It should be said that you were also enslaved nations, but you gained independence earlier than us, a stable independence that allows you to build a state. We didn't succeed then, but now we have gained it and are fighting to preserve it," Marayev suggested.
In addition, the historian urged a more active explanation to Hungary and Slovakia of the consequences that the capture of Ukraine would have for them.
"Of course, they need to be scared. By the fact that if Ukraine is conquered, they will be next. And all the bows and curtsies of Russia in their direction will be forgotten, because only the language of power will remain," said the historian.
He advised reminding neighboring countries that, due to their small size, they would not be able to resist Russia and their resistance would be quickly suppressed.
"Understand, it is also in your interest to provide us with maximum support and not let the war come to your land," Mareyev cited as an example of the dialogue.