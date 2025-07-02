Hungary and Slovakia need to be intimidated – historian Marayev

Vladlen Marayev (Photo: Facebook of the historian)

There are several ways to change the attitude of Hungary and Slovakia towards Ukraine, including appealing to historical experience or to the fear for the country's security. This was stated by historian and blogger Vladlen Marayev in an interview with LIGA.net .

According to him, a unique approach must be found for each country with which Ukraine wants to establish relations.

"I am generally in favor of diversifying Ukrainian information policy. Different approaches are needed for different communities," he said.