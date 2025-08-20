Peter Siyarto (Photo: EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Peter Siyarto announced the resumption of Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline and called on Ukraine not to strike the facility again.

"Oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been resumed after the Ukrainian attack two days ago. I have thanked Russian Deputy Minister Sorokin for the rapid repairs. We expect that Ukraine will not attack this vital pipeline again. This is not our war. Hungary must stay out of it!" he wrote .

BACKGROUND Druzhba is one of the largest and most powerful pipelines in the world, which supplies oil from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe.



On the night of August 18, Ukrainian forces



Afterwards, Szijjártó accused Kyiv and Brussels of allegedly wanting to draw Budapest into Russia's war against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Druzhba is one of the largest and most powerful pipelines in the world, which supplies oil from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe.On the night of August 18, Ukrainian forces attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, which completely shut down the pipeline, resulting in a complete shutdown of the Druzhba pipeline.Afterwards, Szijjártó accused Kyiv and Brussels of allegedly wanting to draw Budapest into Russia's war against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga responded by advising Hungary to "send complaints and threats to its friends in Moscow.".