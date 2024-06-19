Hungary names priorities of its European Union presidency: Not a word about Russia's war in Ukraine

In general, Budapest plans to strengthen the European integration of the Western Balkans during its presidency, which is one of its main goals

Hungary (Photo: press service of the country's government)

In the priorities included in the program of the presidency of Hungary in the European Union, there is not a single word about the Russo-Ukrainian war and support for Kyiv, DW journalists write.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Hungary's representative to the EU, Bálint Ódor, said that Budapest will closely monitor the development of events in Ukraine and "will include all necessary aspects in the agenda as needed." This concerns what line should be expected regarding Russia, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as the sphere of aid to Kyiv.

In general, Budapest plans to strengthen the European integration of the Western Balkans during its presidency. He believes that the EU should close as many negotiating blocks as possible with candidate countries from this region within the next six months.

"We want to take advantage of the momentum, we see that we can speed up the accession process of the Western Balkan countries. We have waited too long," said Ódor.

The official named several other priorities of Hungary: the competitiveness of the European Union, economic relations with third countries, easing the administrative burden, defense policy and cooperation in the field of arms procurement.

Hungary will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union from July to December 2024, succeeding Belgium. Spain currently chairs the EU Council.

On March 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on supporters of Budapest to help him "occupy" Brussels in the European Parliament elections.