HUR denies Budanov's "Russian" account on social network X – photo

Intelligence reports "another invention" of the occupiers' special services, reacting to new fake about the chief of the HUR

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has denied social media reports that the account of its head Kyrylo Budanov was allegedly created on the territory of Russia. The corresponding statement was published on the HUR website.

Intelligence called it "another invention of the Russian special services".

To confirm this fake, a screenshot of an account that was created specifically for this purpose is used, the agency noted.

"This is completely false information that has all the hallmarks of an information operation aimed at discrediting the HUR leadership," the statement said.

Collage: GUR

The HUR added link to Budanov's only account on this social network. The description of the account does not really contain any information that it was created in Russia.